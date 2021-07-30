WATCH: Jaguar fans cheer Trevor Lawrence at practice

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new franchise quarterback in No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The former Clemson star will be a must-watch during his rookie season in the NFL as he will be playing alongside Travis Etienne again.

Both players should have prominent roles in the Urban Meyer offense.

Jaguar fans were in attendance on Thursday and were able to give Lawrence a warm greeting for the first time in person since he was drafted.

Check out the short clip below: