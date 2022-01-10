WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with two touchdowns in playoff-clinching win

'The Slot Machine' was scoring at will against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Raiders standout receiver Hunter Renfrow had two touchdowns in the exciting 35-32 victory that clinched a playoff spot.

It was the first time that he has scored multiple touchdowns in a game in the NFL. He had done him three times in college.

He also has a streak of three straight games with a touchdown in his NFL career.

Renfrow finished with an impressive 103 catches for 1.038 yards and nine touchdowns for the regular season. All of those marks were career-highs. He caught 80.5% of his targets this season.

HUNTER RENFROW WR1 SZN ?? pic.twitter.com/8Psg4SXwqa — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 10, 2022