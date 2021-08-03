WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with impressive diving TD catch in practice

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Renfrow gonna Renfrow.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow made an impressive diving catch for a touchdown during Tuesday's practice.

Renfrow used a double move to create a little separation with defender Amik Robertson and then hauled in the difficult catch.

For his young blossoming NFL career, Renfrow has 105 catches for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns.

Look for Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, and Henry Ruggs to be an exciting receiver trio for the Raiders this upcoming season.

Check out the catch below: