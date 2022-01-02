BREAKING

WATCH: Hunter Renfrow sets up game-winning score, tops 1,000 yards on season
by - 2022 Jan 2, Sun 16:11
Renfrow was an all-around standout in a big Raiders win Sunday. (Photo: Jenna Watson / USATODAY)
Renfrow was an all-around standout in a big Raiders win Sunday. (Photo: Jenna Watson / USATODAY)

Hunter Renfrow's last-minute grab helped set up the Las Vegas Raiders' game-winning score in a 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Renfrow hauled in a catch in Colts' territory with less than a minute left and appeared to score, only to be called down at the Colts' 24. The Raiders ran down more clock from there and hit a short field goal to come away with the road win Sunday.

Renfrow tallied seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 41-yard punt return (three for 64 yards on the day).

The effort brought the former Clemson standout over 1,000 receiving yards on the season and up to seven touchdown receptions.

