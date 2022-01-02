WATCH: Hunter Renfrow postgame interview

Tony Crumpton

'WRU' shines again in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow registered seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in the impressive 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Renfrow spoke with NFL Network about his team's performance after the win as they inch closer to a playoff berth.

"All it means is that we have to win next week against the Chargers," Renfrow said. "We win, we get in (playoffs). Today we had to win and next week to get in. We took care of it and we are 1-0 this week."

Renfrow was told by the media that he went over 1000 receiving yards on the season.

"That's incredible," he said. I've never really gauged my success off of yards or catches or anything like that, but I'm not gonna lie to you that did seem like something out of the realm of possibility. Coming in as a rookie and I never had 600 yards in college."

Renfrow has 98 catches for 1025 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

#Raiders Wideout Hunter Renfrow was once again pivotal in a true MUST WIN over the Colts on the road. He joined me post-game to talk about his clutch performance and his team’s character! @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/S8wkBMfCR4 — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 2, 2022