WATCH: Hunter Renfrow on keys to early success in NFL, Pro Bowl experience
by - 2022 Feb 11, Fri 18:36
Hunter Renfrow put together a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2021. (USAT/Orlando Ramirez)
Former Clemson standout Hunter Renfrow talked about his early success in the NFL and how he's prepared to get there on former Clemson running back Darien Rencher's podcast this week.

Renfrow was recently in the Pro Bowl and caught a touchdown pass and he talks about that experience.

He also tells the story of the internet-famous picture of him holding a bag of grapes:

Watch the full podcast below:

