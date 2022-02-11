|
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow on keys to early success in NFL, Pro Bowl experience
Former Clemson standout Hunter Renfrow talked about his early success in the NFL and how he's prepared to get there on former Clemson running back Darien Rencher's podcast this week.
Renfrow was recently in the Pro Bowl and caught a touchdown pass and he talks about that experience.
He also tells the story of the internet-famous picture of him holding a bag of grapes:
Watch the full podcast below:
episode 16: @D_Rench_ x @renfrowhunter!— The Players Club Podcast (@playersclub_pod) February 11, 2022
- his 1st NFL Pro Bowl
- @Raiders success & adversity this season ??
- @ClemsonFB Days (walking-on to becoming a ??, big catch)
- famous grape photo ??
- his @NFL journey
- route running ??
Full Episode: https://t.co/Vl5WpbsV5A pic.twitter.com/32e7042fwq