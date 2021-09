WATCH: Hunter Renfrow Mic'd Up in big effort vs. Dolphins

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was mic'd up for the Raiders' 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday.

Renfrow put together a big day with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the effort.

The video captured Renfrow and former teammate Christian Wilkins catching up after the game as well.

Check out a clip and video link below:

Full video link here