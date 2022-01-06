WATCH: Hunter Renfrow mic'd up during win over Colts
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jan 6, Thu 09:57
Renfrow had seven catches in the win against the Colts (Trevor Ruszkowski - USA Today Sports)
Hunter Renfrow aka the 'slot machine' is having a massive 2021 season for the Raiders.

For the season, he has registered 99 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns.

During this past Sunday's win over the Colts, he reached the 1,000-yard milestone for the season with seven catches for 76 yards.

Check out the following video as he was mic'd up during the contest.

