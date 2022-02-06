WATCH: Hunter Renfrow hauls in impressive TD in Pro Bowl
by - 2022 Feb 6, Sun 17:03

Hunter Renfrow knows every inch of his homefield well and he needed all of it to bring in a touchdown on Sunday.

The NFL held its Pro Bowl all-star game on Sunday at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and Renfrow and the AFC won 41-35.

Renfrow hauled in an impressive 6-yard TD at the back of the end zone in the third quarter. Renfrow finished tied for a team-best five catches for 43 yards.

Watch the TD catch below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow hauls in impressive TD in Pro Bowl
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow hauls in impressive TD in Pro Bowl
Clemson's second-half rally falls short at Georgia Tech
Clemson's second-half rally falls short at Georgia Tech
Jaguars look to build right the second time around franchise Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars look to build right the second time around franchise Trevor Lawrence
Clemson men's basketball looks to build on momentum in Atlanta
Clemson men's basketball looks to build on momentum in Atlanta
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest