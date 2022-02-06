|
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow hauls in impressive TD in Pro Bowl
|2022 Feb 6, Sun 17:03-
Hunter Renfrow knows every inch of his homefield well and he needed all of it to bring in a touchdown on Sunday.
The NFL held its Pro Bowl all-star game on Sunday at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and Renfrow and the AFC won 41-35.
Renfrow hauled in an impressive 6-yard TD at the back of the end zone in the third quarter. Renfrow finished tied for a team-best five catches for 43 yards.
Watch the TD catch below:
HUNTER RENFROW WITH THE TOE TAP TD ??— ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2022
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3B5wELiLRI
