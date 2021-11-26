WATCH: Hunter Renfrow has career day including 54-yard catch in win

The 'Slot Machine' continues to impress in 2021.

Las Vegas Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow had a career day in the 36-33 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Renfrow finished the contest with eight catches for a career-high 134 yards, including an impressive 54-yard catch in the fourth quarter to set up a crucial field goal.

He has at least one catch in 83 straight games dating back to his Clemson years (43 games).

In 11 games this season, he has set a career-high in receptions with 64 and receiving yards at 658.

Hunter Renfrow: “Derek came to me on the sidelines and said, ‘you are a deep threat.’” #Raiders pic.twitter.com/9Z6X6RjJLp — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) November 26, 2021