WATCH: 'Get-back coach' tribute video for Brent Venables: "Who will I hold?"
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, December 9, 2021, 12:55 PM
Smotherman is in his 10th year on the Clemson Strength & Conditioning staff
The Clemson football program lost one of the top football coaches in the sport, with Brent Venables landing the Oklahoma head coaching gig earlier in the week.

Over the years, Clemson fans got a chuckle out of watching Brent Venables' intensity on the sidelines during games with his beloved sidekick Adam Smotherman aka 'Get-back coach,' wrestling him back off the field of play.

Clemson fans Cody and Madeline Gentry sent us a short tribute video of the duo's special time together.

Check it out below with music from the Avett Brothers "Who will I hold?":

