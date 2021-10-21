WATCH: Game preview of Clemson-Pittsburgh

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out a video previewing Saturday's ACC clash between Clemson and No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon on ESPN.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers take on the Pitt Panthers on the road at Heinz Field for the first time in program history on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers are clicking on all cylinders right now, and are coming off a 28-7 win in Blacksburg over Virginia Tech. The Tigers are also coming off a road win, as they beat Syracuse, 17-14 in the Carrier Dome in a Friday night tilt. Led by veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett, who already has a career-high 21 touchdowns on the season, the Panthers' offense has been stellar. The Pitt defense has played just as well as the offense, as they are allowing only 20 points per game. The Tigers look to build on the momentum of two straight wins and bring with them the conference's best scoring defense, allowing only 12.5 points per game. This one promises to be a heavyweight fight. Take a look inside the matchup courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.