WATCH: Game preview for Clemson-NC State
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:17 AM

Check out the following video as Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren preview Saturday's ACC matchup between the Tigers and Wolfpack.

Video Description: The No.9 Clemson Tigers will take their show on the road to face N.C. State on Saturday. The Tigers have won eight consecutive contests over the 'Pack, and are 22-16 overall in Raleigh. State boasts one of the ACC's stingiest defenses (10.3 PPG Allowed) and can chew up the yards on offense (455.0 YPG). Clemson is looking to find their groove on offense (22.0 PPG) and their defense is one of the nation's finest (7.0 PPG Allowed).

