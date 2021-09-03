WATCH: Former Tiger lineman trades football for firefighting at Clemson University
by - 2021 Sep 3, Fri 11:17
DeHond started as an intern and now works there full-time at the CUFD.
A local TV station featured a former Clemson offensive lineman's interesting post-football career on campus recently.

2017 Tigers enrollee Noah DeHond, out of Rochester, New York, retired from the game in 2019 after a neck injury meant playing was no longer safe for him.

DeHond was featured this week by WSPA as he has traded his football helmet for a firefighter helmet with the Clemson Univerity Fire Department.

“You build that trust as you get the calls, do training, spend all that time together,” DeHond said. “It’s no different than being on a football team.”

Watch more from the feature below:

