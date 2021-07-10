WATCH: Former Clemson WR wins ESPY Award
by - Saturday, July 10, 2021, 9:56 PM
Hopkins' catch was the play of the year in sports. (USA TODAY Sports-Patrick Breen)
Hopkins' catch was the play of the year in sports. (USA TODAY Sports-Patrick Breen)

Nuk was involved in the play of the year in sports.

Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' Hail Mary catch from Kyler Murray last season for Arizona earned the ESPY for the Best Play on Saturday at the ESPYs.

Hopkins was a first-round pick out of Clemson to the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL draft.

The Daniel High School (SC) product is a 5-time Pro Bowler and 3-time All-Pro.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was also a finalist for Best Male College Athlete, which went to Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

