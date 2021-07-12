WATCH Former Clemson WR gives back to hometown

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was back in his hometown over the weekend to give back.

The L.A. Chargers first-round pick hosted his annual camp in Santee, South Carolina to help foster kids' dreams.

"When I was growing up, I didn't have that person in the community to look up to, so I just want to be the example for the kids letting them know that you can make it out of this town and be great," Williams told reporters.

Along with drills, Williams gave out school supplies like backpacks.

Since 2017, Williams has logged over 2,500 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns for the Chargers.

Check out from Williams' interviews below:

Here's the video of the story! Enjoy the clip where two siblings (well one of the two) brings the lunch pale to the workout! It had @darealmike_dub laughing so hard! I also almost dropped the ?????? pic.twitter.com/C2DtAgIGQ4 — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) July 10, 2021