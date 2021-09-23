|
WATCH: Former Clemson star mic'd up in thriller Arizona win
|Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:34 AM-
Former Clemson star receiver DeAndre Hopkins was mic'd up in a 34-33 thriller win for his Arizona Cardinals this past week.
Hopkins brought in four catches in four targets for 54 yards and a TD in the effort.
He has ten catches for 137 yards and three scores through two games going into Sunday's game with Jacksonville (1 p.m. ET/FOX stations).
Watch Hopkins' behind-the-scenes video below:
