WATCH: Former Clemson star mic'd up in thriller Arizona win

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson star receiver DeAndre Hopkins was mic'd up in a 34-33 thriller win for his Arizona Cardinals this past week.

Hopkins brought in four catches in four targets for 54 yards and a TD in the effort.

He has ten catches for 137 yards and three scores through two games going into Sunday's game with Jacksonville (1 p.m. ET/FOX stations).

Watch Hopkins' behind-the-scenes video below: