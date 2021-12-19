|
WATCH: Former Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins catches TD pass, celebrates in style
|Sunday, December 19, 2021, 3:45 PM-
Christian Wilkins always prided himself as a versatile player with the Tigers, and Sunday, he got to show that off with the Miami Dolphins.
In a goalline package not too unlike his days with Clemson, the defensive tackle by trade slipped out of the backfield and hauled in the 1-yard TD catch to take a fourth-quarter lead on the New York Jets.
He then had some fun in the celebration.
Check out all angles of both below:
OH MY GOD CHRISTIAN WILKINS TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION! pic.twitter.com/eCEeSIvK55— FinCuts (@FinCuts) December 19, 2021
THICC SIX— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 19, 2021
??: #NYJvsMIA on CBS | @cwilkins42 pic.twitter.com/16FDzS38nD
.@cwilkins42 is a national treasure ?? #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
??: #NYJvsMIA on CBS
??: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ftzWR2EX8O
TUA TD TO CHRISTIAN WILKINS! pic.twitter.com/uCtQznMxzc— ????? (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 19, 2021
The whole world needs to see Christian Wilkins hit the worm after catching a TD. What a gem. pic.twitter.com/nKAfhIbZ7F— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2021
Wilkins was the man for a key fake punt catch to get momentum in Clemson's first Playoff appearance against Oklahoma in 2015 Orange Bowl:
Christian Wilkins today becomes first former Clemson defensive lineman to score TD reception in NFL game since Fridge at Green Bay 1985. Watch "1985 - William Perry Touchdown Catch Against the Packers" on YouTube - https://t.co/FtNuzqRcVT— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 19, 2021