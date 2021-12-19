WATCH: Former Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins catches TD pass, celebrates in style
Sunday, December 19, 2021

Christian Wilkins always prided himself as a versatile player with the Tigers, and Sunday, he got to show that off with the Miami Dolphins.

In a goalline package not too unlike his days with Clemson, the defensive tackle by trade slipped out of the backfield and hauled in the 1-yard TD catch to take a fourth-quarter lead on the New York Jets.

He then had some fun in the celebration.

Check out all angles of both below:

Wilkins was the man for a key fake punt catch to get momentum in Clemson's first Playoff appearance against Oklahoma in 2015 Orange Bowl:

