WATCH: Former Clemson CB gives back with youth camp in hometown
by - Saturday, July 24, 2021, 1:39 PM
Former Clemson NFL draft first-rounder cornerback AJ Terrell was back in his hometown this week to teach the next generation of football players.

Terrell participated in a youth camp at his old high school of Westlake (Ga.) in Atlanta along with former NFL players such as Adam "Pacman" Jones.

"(It's a) historic moment for me being a part of the whole legends camp and being mentioned as one," Terrell said of the 'Legends of the Lake' youth camp. "I always looked forward to coming through here and leaving my mark. Being able to come back today is something special."

Terrell is going into his second season with the Atlanta Falcons. He logged an interception, seven passes defended total and three forced fumbles in 14 starts as a rookie after a No. 16 overall selection.

Check out the whole story below:

