WATCH: Former BC standout wears Clemson gear after losing bet to Amari Rodgers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's never fun to lose a bet.

Former Boston College star running back A.J. Dillon lost a bet to his Packers teammate Amari Rodgers and had to put on some Clemson gear in the locker room on Wednesday.

"Look who it is," Rodgers said. "Look who it is. Tell me how you feel, man."

Dillon replies," You guys got lucky."

Good for Dillon to pay his debt, even though I'm sure it was tough putting on that orange gear after BC barely lost a hard-fought 19-13 game.

Regardless of Dillon's loyalties to BC, I hope he got some points against Clemson because a straight-up bet picking a 15-point underdog is not the best idea, and some might even call that a 'sucker's bet.'

It's cool to see that former alumni still watch the college games and get into the rivalries like fans.