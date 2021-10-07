WATCH: Former BC standout wears Clemson gear after losing bet to Amari Rodgers
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, October 7, 2021, 9:29 AM
Dillon repping Clemson after BC lost to them
Dillon repping Clemson after BC lost to them

It's never fun to lose a bet.

Former Boston College star running back A.J. Dillon lost a bet to his Packers teammate Amari Rodgers and had to put on some Clemson gear in the locker room on Wednesday.

"Look who it is," Rodgers said. "Look who it is. Tell me how you feel, man."

Dillon replies," You guys got lucky."

Good for Dillon to pay his debt, even though I'm sure it was tough putting on that orange gear after BC barely lost a hard-fought 19-13 game.

Regardless of Dillon's loyalties to BC, I hope he got some points against Clemson because a straight-up bet picking a 15-point underdog is not the best idea, and some might even call that a 'sucker's bet.'

It's cool to see that former alumni still watch the college games and get into the rivalries like fans.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence addresses Urban Meyer's off-field behavior and effect on Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence addresses Urban Meyer's off-field behavior and effect on Jaguars
WATCH: Dexter Lawrence Mic'd Up in dramatic win
WATCH: Dexter Lawrence Mic'd Up in dramatic win
WATCH: Former BC standout wears Clemson gear after losing bet to Amari Rodgers
WATCH: Former BC standout wears Clemson gear after losing bet to Amari Rodgers
Preseason Basketball event set at Bowman Field for Oct. 29
Preseason Basketball event set at Bowman Field for Oct. 29
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest