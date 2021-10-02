WATCH: ESPN's Desmond Howard - 'Clemson will be okay but just not this season'

ESPN's College GameDay did a deep dive into analyzing the Clemson Tigers at 2-2 going into the game with Boston College Saturday night (7:30 p.m./ACCN).

The panel with analysts David Pollack, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit agreed and disagreed on some elements related to whether the 25th-ranked Tigers' season is effectively done with Playoff chances already damaged. Howard says Tiger fans should be looking forward to better days beyond 2021.

"Clemson will be okay but just not this season," he said.

