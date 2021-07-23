WATCH: ESPN analyst sees Justyn Ross return as "huge boost" for Clemson

ACC football was under the microscope this week with the ACC Kickoff being held in Charlotte and ESPN talked expectations this week with some major turnover in the Clemson offense.

Former FSU QB QB and current ACC Netowrk analyst EJ Manuel is a big fan of new Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and sees him continuing the legacy of Clemson QBs lately.

Longtime ESPN analyst Desmond Howard cautioned to not overlook the departure of Travis Etienne, but he said that Clemson will receive a "huge boost" from the return of former freshman All-American and All-ACC receiver Justyn Ross -- expected to be cleared for a full return soon after sitting out last season after surgery for a spinal fusion.

Check out their full analysis in the video below: