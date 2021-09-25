WATCH: DJ Uiagalelelei throws strike to Justyn Ross for impressive TD
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 25, 2021, 4:07 PM

Clemson's offense is looking sharp early.

DJ Uiagalelelei threw an impressive pass to receiver Justyn Ross for a 32-yard strike to put the Tigers up 6-0 with 9:11 left in the first quarter of Saturday's game against North Carolina State.

It was nice patience with a perfect spiral by 'DJU' and a beautiful dragging of the feet in the back of the endzone by Ross.

'DJU' has started the contest going 4-of-7 for 67 yards and the touchdown.

Check it out below:

