WATCH: DJ Uiagalelelei throws strike to Justyn Ross for impressive TD
|Saturday, September 25, 2021, 4:07 PM- -
Clemson's offense is looking sharp early.
DJ Uiagalelelei threw an impressive pass to receiver Justyn Ross for a 32-yard strike to put the Tigers up 6-0 with 9:11 left in the first quarter of Saturday's game against North Carolina State.
It was nice patience with a perfect spiral by 'DJU' and a beautiful dragging of the feet in the back of the endzone by Ross.
'DJU' has started the contest going 4-of-7 for 67 yards and the touchdown.
Check it out below:
J-ROSS ??— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2021
Would have counted on Saturday or Sunday... Just sayin' @NFL ??
?? @espn pic.twitter.com/02ixmCHv4R
Tags: Clemson Football, DJ Uiagalelei