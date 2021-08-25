WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei ranked as No. 3 ACC player
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 25, Wed 15:52

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was named the No. 3 ranked ACC player for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: While it is not easy to take over for a legend like Trevor Lawrence, Clemson fans are excited to watch D.J. Uiagalelei take over as the starting quarterback. Uiagalelei showed flashes of greatness in his appearances in 2020, which included starts against Boston College and Notre Dame. He accumulated 974 total yards and was responsible for nine touchdowns in his freshman season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei ranked as No. 3 ACC player
WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei ranked as No. 3 ACC player
No. 1-rated 2023 prospect has Clemson in top schools
No. 1-rated 2023 prospect has Clemson in top schools
WATCH: The Alliance hype video featuring Clemson as Captain America
WATCH: The Alliance hype video featuring Clemson as Captain America
Trevor Lawrence officially named Jaguars starting QB
Trevor Lawrence officially named Jaguars starting QB
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest