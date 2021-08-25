WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei ranked as No. 3 ACC player

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was named the No. 3 ranked ACC player for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: While it is not easy to take over for a legend like Trevor Lawrence, Clemson fans are excited to watch D.J. Uiagalelei take over as the starting quarterback. Uiagalelei showed flashes of greatness in his appearances in 2020, which included starts against Boston College and Notre Dame. He accumulated 974 total yards and was responsible for nine touchdowns in his freshman season.