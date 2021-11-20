WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei on Clemson's best offensive performance of the year

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had one of his best performances of the season in the 48-27 home win against No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Uiagalelei completed 11 passes out of 19 attempts for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also added 30 yards on the ground.

Check out his interview with the media below:

Teammates Kobe Pace and Etinosa Reuben were also available during postgame interviews: