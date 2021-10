WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei on Clemson offense

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson starting quarterback D.J Uiagalelei spoke to the media following the team's hard-fought 19-13 victory over Boston College on Homecoming.

During the interview, 'DJU' praised the offensive line that gave him time in the pocket during the contest and said the bye week is coming at a good time with all the injuries on the team.