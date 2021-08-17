WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei listed as No. 3 ranked ACC quarterback
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 1:34 PM

Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was named the No. 3 ranked ACC quarterback for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Some of college football's best quarterbacks live in the ACC. Clemson's D.J. Uiagalellei looks to keep the tradition of top-notch signal callers going for the Tigers. Miami's D'eriq King is expected to return to his elite form, and Sam Howell may be the best QB in the nation.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney updates injuries, depth chart out of camp
WATCH: Dabo Swinney updates injuries, depth chart out of camp
WATCH: Clemson post-practice player interviews
WATCH: Clemson post-practice player interviews
WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei listed as No. 3 ranked ACC quarterback
WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei listed as No. 3 ranked ACC quarterback
Clemson commits, targets make moves in new Rivals 2022 rankings
Clemson commits, targets make moves in new Rivals 2022 rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest