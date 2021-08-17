WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei listed as No. 3 ranked ACC quarterback

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was named the No. 3 ranked ACC quarterback for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Some of college football's best quarterbacks live in the ACC. Clemson's D.J. Uiagalellei looks to keep the tradition of top-notch signal callers going for the Tigers. Miami's D'eriq King is expected to return to his elite form, and Sam Howell may be the best QB in the nation.