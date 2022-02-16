WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei hitting dingers at Doug Kingsmore
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Feb 16, Wed 21:53
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a man of many talents.

On Wednesday night, Clemson students were invited to participate in batting practice at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in the first annual student home run derby.

Pretty cool idea to get the students interested in the baseball team before the beginning of the season.

'DJU' took the chance to show off some of his batting skills in the following video:

