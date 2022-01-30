WATCH: DJ Reader parody music video of Elton John's Tiny Dancer

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Cincinnati Bengals are still in the playoffs, partly due to the run-stuffing ability of former Clemson standout DJ Reader.

Reader has 43 tackles and two sacks to anchor the defensive line for the season.

The Bengals will face off against the Kansas Chiefs at 3 pm ET in the AFC Conference Championship.

To get you ready for today's matchup, the 'Bengal Boys' have released a spoof song of Elton John's 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer" in honor of Reader and NFL Network's Good Morning Football host Kay Adams.

"Stolen from Houston," the Bengal Boys sing about Reader. "You must have seen him ravaging the line, and now that he moved to Cincy, DJ Reader's on my mind. But oh, how the offense stalls, running right into a wall. Loss of two. They can't move DJ. Giant like ANDRE!"

Check out the fun video below: