WATCH: Deshaun Watson posts workout video on Instagram
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, May 21, 2021, 9:27 AM
Watson working on a few football drill recently
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has not posted on social media in over two months (March 16) since the 22 civil cases came out against him.

However, this week Watson posted a few workout clips showcasing his footwork and throwing as he gets ready for the upcoming football season.

Check out the video below:

