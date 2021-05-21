WATCH: Deshaun Watson posts workout video on Instagram

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has not posted on social media in over two months (March 16) since the 22 civil cases came out against him.

However, this week Watson posted a few workout clips showcasing his footwork and throwing as he gets ready for the upcoming football season.

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 - the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021