WATCH: Deshaun Watson posts second workout video

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson posted a workout video recently on his Instagram account showcasing his footwork and throwing on different drills.

This is the second workout video he has posted since March 16 as he tries to stay ready for the upcoming season.

He currently has 22 civil cases against him so his 2021 NFL season is in doubt.

Training camp for the Texans will open up on July 27.

Previous offseason workout video:

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 - the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021