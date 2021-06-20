WATCH: Deshaun Watson posts second workout video
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, June 20, 2021, 9:44 AM
According to Instagram, Watson is training in Farmingdale, New York
According to Instagram, Watson is training in Farmingdale, New York

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson posted a workout video recently on his Instagram account showcasing his footwork and throwing on different drills.

This is the second workout video he has posted since March 16 as he tries to stay ready for the upcoming season.

He currently has 22 civil cases against him so his 2021 NFL season is in doubt.

Training camp for the Texans will open up on July 27.

Previous offseason workout video:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Deshaun Watson posts second workout video
WATCH: Deshaun Watson posts second workout video
DJ Uiagalelei leads breakout QBs tier ranking
DJ Uiagalelei leads breakout QBs tier ranking
Bryan Bresee makes cover of Phil Steele's 2021 CFB preview magazine
Bryan Bresee makes cover of Phil Steele's 2021 CFB preview magazine
Lawyers releases statement on Deshaun Watson cases, NFL hasn't interviewed Watson
Lawyers releases statement on Deshaun Watson cases, NFL hasn't interviewed Watson
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest