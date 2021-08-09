WATCH: Danny Ford talks about Bobby Bowden's legacy
2021 Aug 9
Danny Ford thought highly of Bobby Bowden
Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford has been keeping busy with his farm these days.

However, he still gets interviewed from time to time, and WYFF Julia Morris spoke to Ford about his reaction to the passing of legendary coach Bobby Bowden.

"Certainly, he was a great football coach and a great person," Ford said. "His light shone on a lot of people...He hired good coaches. He recruited well. They played hard. They were always prepared, and you had your hands full when you played them. They had good athletes. He touched a lot of people outside of football which is the thing you are judged on."

Ford knows that it will be tough for anyone to win as much as Bowden did during his long and historic career.

"Overall just the winningest coach that there has been, and I doubt anyone will ever catch him, but if they do, they got a good one. "

