WATCH: Dabo Swinney wishes Clemson fans a Merry Christmas

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson football team is in Orlando, Florida preparing for the upcoming Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State.

Of course on Christmas, the team and staff got together for a nice meal, made a few memories by singing some songs, and took a few group photos with Santa Claus.

Swinney had a short message for Clemson fans.

"Merry Christmas to all of Christmas nation," Swinney said in the following video. "We are having our Christmas brunch - Clemson Christmas style. Then we are going to throw on the full pads a little bit later and go practice some football. Hope to see everyone in Orlando. God bless everyone and Merry Christmas!"