|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney wishes Clemson fans a Merry Christmas
|2021 Dec 25, Sat 17:06- -
The Clemson football team is in Orlando, Florida preparing for the upcoming Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State.
Of course on Christmas, the team and staff got together for a nice meal, made a few memories by singing some songs, and took a few group photos with Santa Claus.
Swinney had a short message for Clemson fans.
"Merry Christmas to all of Christmas nation," Swinney said in the following video. "We are having our Christmas brunch - Clemson Christmas style. Then we are going to throw on the full pads a little bit later and go practice some football. Hope to see everyone in Orlando. God bless everyone and Merry Christmas!"
Christmas—Clemson style!???? pic.twitter.com/ck8UPpdWZi— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 25, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football