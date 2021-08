WATCH: Dabo Swinney updates injuries, depth chart out of camp

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the latest out of fall camp on Tuesday.

The Tigers have one more "camp" practice on Thursday with a scrimmage after school starts Wednesday and then preparation for the Sept. 4 Georgia opener will start kicking into gear.

Swinney breaks down the cornerback and O-line depth charts and a few injuries in camp so far in today's interview: