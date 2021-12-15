WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks early signing period

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Wednesday as he discussed his signees so far in the 2022 recruiting class.

"Great day today, Swinney said. "Another great group of Tigers on the way for us. Signing day is always special because a group of young men have chosen to be a part of your program. Really thankful for all these guys and their families."

A total of 12 players signed National Letters of Intent to play football at Clemson on Wednesday.