WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks ACC-best four Tigers on Super Bowl rosters

Super Bowl LVI will be here on Sunday, February 13, as several familiar former Tigers will be competing for a championship.

Bengals teammates Tee Higgins, D.J. Reader and Jackson Carman will face off against the Rams.

Former Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum will be on the sidelines of the Los Angeles Rams.

Clemson leads the ACC with four players on Super Bowl rosters.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on the Packer and Durham show on Tuesday morning talking about how proud he was of his former players that will get to compete in the Super Bowl.

"No matter how the game goes, there's gonna be a Tiger being a Super Bowl champ once again," Swinney said. "That's pretty cool for our program."

“No matter how the game goes, there’s gonna be a Tiger being a Super Bowl champ once again. That’s pretty cool for our program.” —@ClemsonFB's Dabo Swinney ?? pic.twitter.com/c9hR89g4Rb — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 1, 2022