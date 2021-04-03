|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Skalski celebrate after Ajou's touchdown reception
Clemson football is back!
The annual spring game in front of the home fans was a welcome sight to all of the Tiger faithful.
During the fourth quarter, receiver Ajou Ajour had a nice touchdown reception from a throw by Taisun Phommachanh.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was interviewing James Skalski during the telecast as they both got excited after the 16-yard touchdown in the left corner of the endzone.
The reception gave Ajou an impressive day with five catches on ten targets with 84 yards (16.8 ypc) and a touchdown.
White Team gets on the board with a beautiful throw-and-catch from Taisun Phommachanh to Ajou Ajou! pic.twitter.com/0omCfbR85z— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 3, 2021
