WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Skalski celebrate after Ajou's touchdown reception
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Apr 3, Sat 15:20
Clemson football is back!

The annual spring game in front of the home fans was a welcome sight to all of the Tiger faithful.

During the fourth quarter, receiver Ajou Ajour had a nice touchdown reception from a throw by Taisun Phommachanh.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was interviewing James Skalski during the telecast as they both got excited after the 16-yard touchdown in the left corner of the endzone.

The reception gave Ajou an impressive day with five catches on ten targets with 84 yards (16.8 ypc) and a touchdown.

