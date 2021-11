WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's win over Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrated his 52nd birthday in style with his team's 48-27 victory over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Check out his postgame press conference as he recapped his thoughts on his team's best game of the season at this point.