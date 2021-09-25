WATCH: Dabo Swinney on NC State loss
by - Saturday, September 25, 2021, 8:18 PM

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media after the 27-21 loss to NC State in Raleigh.

(interview over Zoom via Clemson).

