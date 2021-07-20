WATCH: Dabo Swinney on Justyn Ross, COVID-19 vaccine, NIL, transfer portal
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 2:03 PM

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his press conference at the 2021 Clemson Media Day on Tuesday.

Swinney discussed several subjects during the hour long availability including the COVID-19 vaccine regarding his team, Justyn Ross' status, the new NIL landscape, the wild transfer portal, DJU in year two, and much more.

Check out Swinney's presser in the following three videos:

