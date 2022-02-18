WATCH: Dabo Swinney on having earlier signing period, transfer portal, schools tampering

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed a number of subjects in an interview this week with 247Sports about the changing face of recruiting in college football.

Swinney said he's advocating for an early signing period that occurs before the season in August and would have provisions for releasing players from the signing due to coaching transactions (either them being fired or moving on to other jobs). He said that he believes such a move would slow down the number of coaching changes.

Swinney also talked about his philosophy with the transfer portal and how he wishes that that process would slow as well, having non-graduate transfers sit out a season but not lose a season of eligibility, to help reduce tampering by programs seeking a quick fix to their respective rosters.

Much more from Swinney below: