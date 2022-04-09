WATCH: Dabo Swinney on 2022 spring game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media following Saturday's 2022 Orange & White game at Memorial Stadium.

"When we get back going in August, we got a chance to be a really good football team if we do what we have to do this summer," Swinney said. "Proud of the guys, proud of the work."

Swinney shared that only Dacari Collins was hurt during the contest but it appears that he will be OK.

"Nothing serious, Swinney said about Collins' injury. "He will be sore for a few days. He should be ready to roll when we get back to training this summer. Thankful for that."