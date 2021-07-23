WATCH: Dabo Swinney jokes about Notre Dame and Georgia joining the ACC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Conference realignment might be happening shortly as Texas and Oklahoma are close to joining the SEC, according to multiple reports.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was at the ACC Kickoff on Thursday and joked about some breaking news.

"I thought it was breaking news that Notre Dame and Auburn were joining the ACC," Swinney joked. "No. Georgia and Notre Dame. Isn't that what happened? That's the reason we are playing in Charlotte and having conversations."

Swinney went on to say he doesn't worry about who they play.

"I don't get too caught up in it in the schedules. We going to play who we play and be who we are. Line them up."

Clemson will face off against Georgia on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m on ABC.

Dabo joked about Notre Dame and Georgia joining the ACC at #ACCKickoff ????



(via @accnetwork) pic.twitter.com/DKoiJ62ZOs — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 22, 2021