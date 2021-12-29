WATCH: Dabo Swinney gets celebratory Gatorade bath filled with Cheez-Its
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 29, Wed 21:21
Dabo Swinney was buried in snack goodness
Dabo Swinney was buried in snack goodness

Clemson won a hard-fought 20-13 victory against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night.

To celebrate the end of the contest, Clemson teammates James Skalski and Nolan Turner doused head coach Dabo Swinney with a Gatorade bath filled with delicious Cheez-Its.

Swinney said during the postgame interview with ESPN that he still had Cheez-Its down his back after getting the cheesy shower.

Check it out below:

