WATCH: Dabo Swinney gets celebratory Gatorade bath filled with Cheez-Its

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson won a hard-fought 20-13 victory against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night.

To celebrate the end of the contest, Clemson teammates James Skalski and Nolan Turner doused head coach Dabo Swinney with a Gatorade bath filled with delicious Cheez-Its.

Swinney said during the postgame interview with ESPN that he still had Cheez-Its down his back after getting the cheesy shower.

Check it out below:

A CHEEZ-IT BATH FOR DABO ?? pic.twitter.com/Ei7nGt7AJo — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2021