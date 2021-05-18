|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney flips bat in celebration after crushing softball
|Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 5:42 PM- -
The Clemson softball team has had a tremendous first full season as a program.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was able to get in a few swings at softball batting practice recently while spending a few moments with some of the players and coaches.
Swinney connected with a tremendous shot in the video below and enjoyed it by staring at his handiwork for a few moments.
He even got in a big-time bat flip to celebrate the athletic achievement.
"You just made my day, Swinney said about getting a chance to hit.
?? Just some good ol' Dabo Swinney x #ClemsonSoftball content for ya!— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) May 18, 2021
Thanks for stopping by, Coach!#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VKmlqMe9bl