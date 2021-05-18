WATCH: Dabo Swinney flips bat in celebration after crushing softball

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson softball team has had a tremendous first full season as a program.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was able to get in a few swings at softball batting practice recently while spending a few moments with some of the players and coaches.

Swinney connected with a tremendous shot in the video below and enjoyed it by staring at his handiwork for a few moments.

He even got in a big-time bat flip to celebrate the athletic achievement.

"You just made my day, Swinney said about getting a chance to hit.

?? Just some good ol' Dabo Swinney x #ClemsonSoftball content for ya!



Thanks for stopping by, Coach!#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VKmlqMe9bl — Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) May 18, 2021