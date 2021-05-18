WATCH: Dabo Swinney flips bat in celebration after crushing softball
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 5:42 PM
Swinney showing off his hitting skills
Swinney showing off his hitting skills

The Clemson softball team has had a tremendous first full season as a program.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was able to get in a few swings at softball batting practice recently while spending a few moments with some of the players and coaches.

Swinney connected with a tremendous shot in the video below and enjoyed it by staring at his handiwork for a few moments.

He even got in a big-time bat flip to celebrate the athletic achievement.

"You just made my day, Swinney said about getting a chance to hit.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney flips bat in celebration after crushing softball
WATCH: Dabo Swinney flips bat in celebration after crushing softball
Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
Clemson ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY updated top 25
Clemson ranked No. 4 in USA TODAY updated top 25
Former Clemson lineman signs rookie contract
Former Clemson lineman signs rookie contract
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest