WATCH: Dabo Swinney fired up after questionable roughing the passer call
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9:00 PM
Swinney was not happy about the roughing the passer call
Swinney was not happy about the roughing the passer call

Most games are decided by a play or two.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was furious after a very questionable roughing the passer call on speed rusher Xavier Thomas.

The soft penalty extended a drive for Boston College in the late stages of the second quarter on Saturday night.

Swinney threw his hands up in the air while walking on the field and then realized the importance of the possible blown call by the refs and pretty much went off on the nearest ref.

It was a pretty amazing job by the ref to not really react much as Swinney vented his frustrations to him.

"I feel like we're playing 14 people (11 players + 3 refs)," Swinney said to ACC Network reporter Kelsey Riggs during his halftime interview.

