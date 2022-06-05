Swinney celebrating after making a nice shot
Swinney celebrating after making a nice shot

WATCH: Dabo Swinney drills fadeaway jumper over recruit, does bow-and-arrow celebration
2022 Jun 5, Sun 11:10

You better bring it if you want to ball with Dabo.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is known for his love of playing basketball when he can get some free time.

During this weekend's recruiting visits, Swinney got in some bball and showed off a sweet fadeaway jumper over a recruit.

Swinney busted out the classic bow-and-arrow celebration for all to see.

Editor's Note: Back when I played lunch basketball with Swinney, I'm not sure he had that clean fadeaway in his repertoire. Must be a new addition to his game.

Check out the nice shot below:

Clemson quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina showed off his hops during the visit:

