WATCH: Clemson tight ends ready to make bigger impact

Clemson's tight ends met the media Monday to talk the latest going into the 2021 campaign.

Tiger receivers Braden Galloway, Davis Allen and Jaelyn Lay were on hand to break down what's next for them under the coaching under Tony Elliott now. Galloway and Allen split reps with the first team in Clemson's latest scrimmage.

Watch the three interviews below (video provided by Clemson with some Zoom technical difficulties that cut it short):