WATCH: Clemson tight ends ready to make bigger impact
by - Monday, August 16, 2021, 1:51 PM

Clemson's tight ends met the media Monday to talk the latest going into the 2021 campaign.

Tiger receivers Braden Galloway, Davis Allen and Jaelyn Lay were on hand to break down what's next for them under the coaching under Tony Elliott now. Galloway and Allen split reps with the first team in Clemson's latest scrimmage.

Watch the three interviews below (video provided by Clemson with some Zoom technical difficulties that cut it short):

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Preseason AP poll ranking for Clemson released
Preseason AP poll ranking for Clemson released
Preseason ranking has Clemson leading three ACC teams in top-10, four in top-25
Preseason ranking has Clemson leading three ACC teams in top-10, four in top-25
WATCH: Clemson tight ends ready to make bigger impact
WATCH: Clemson tight ends ready to make bigger impact
Former Clemson OL waived by Bears
Former Clemson OL waived by Bears
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest