WATCH: Clemson releases hype video "Let's climb" narrated by Tajh Boyd

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

On Friday evening, Clemson Football released an impressive hype video "Let's Climb' to get everyone excited for Saturday's primetime game against Georgia.

The video is narrated by Tajh Boyd.

Check it out below:

Time to take the first step. Let's climb. pic.twitter.com/XjbmGa5dh9 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 3, 2021