WATCH: Clemson releases heartfelt video "Come back home to Clemson"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Apr 2, Fri 13:03
Clemson hopes to have Death Valley rockin' this fall
2020 was a tough year, to say the least.

Here's hoping for a much better 2021 for everybody as we get back to some normalcy.

One of the best ways to reconnect with others is through sports.

Hopefully, during the annual spring game and this fall, Clemson fans can once again enjoy friends and family by spending a beautiful football weekend in Tiger Town.

Clemson Athletics released a heartfelt hype video, "Come Back Home to Clemson," that shows some of the traditions that fans missed because of the pandemic last season.

"This year, come back to what brings you together," the narrator George Bennett said. "Come back to those moments, those memories, as the poem, says "binds together, men and women of all persuasions, all heights, sizes, weights, and cultural backgrounds, something that makes a man or a woman stand taller, feel better and say with a high pride, 'I went to Clemson.' This year come back to the place you and yours belong. Come back home to Clemson."

